Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RSKD. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

NYSE RSKD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. Riskified has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Riskified by 16.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 50,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Riskified by 0.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 879,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

