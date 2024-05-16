Robinhood Markets’ (HOOD) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 64.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HOOD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,512,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,965,721. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.60 and a beta of 1.74. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $7,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,895 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $878,714.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,596.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,561,206 shares of company stock worth $41,414,650. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 325,506 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,009,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 109,652 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 583.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 113,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

