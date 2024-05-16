Ronald Len Jr. Zimmerly Purchases 1,000 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald Len Jr. Zimmerly bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $22,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,876 shares in the company, valued at $806,133.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Middlefield Banc Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MBCN opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Middlefield Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,222,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 48.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 14.2% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBCN. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Middlefield Banc from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

