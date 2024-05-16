Roth Mkm Reiterates Neutral Rating for ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE)

Roth Mkm reissued their neutral rating on shares of ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

Shares of ADSE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.83. 5,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,709. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of ADS-TEC Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.