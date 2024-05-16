Route1 (CVE:ROI) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.07. 309,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 80,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Route1 Trading Down 20.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 790.70. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.15.

Route1 (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Route1 had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.19%. The business had revenue of C$4.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Route1 Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Route1

Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform.

