Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $140.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.24.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

NYSE COP traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $120.01. 1,655,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,333,812. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.70. The firm has a market cap of $140.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.33%.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.