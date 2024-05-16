Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $60.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Dynatrace stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,053,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,067 shares of company stock worth $1,368,368 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,053,000 after purchasing an additional 583,220 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,701,000. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 3.3% during the first quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 848,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 35.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

