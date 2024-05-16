Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $60.00

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,053,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,067 shares of company stock worth $1,368,368 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,053,000 after purchasing an additional 583,220 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,701,000. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 3.3% during the first quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 848,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 35.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.