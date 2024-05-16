Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $169.19. 1,239,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.84. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $123.47 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.9% during the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.