Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) CEO Michael W. Bayley Sells 24,201 Shares

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,222.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RCL traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.94. 2,657,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.12 and its 200-day moving average is $122.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.31 and a twelve month high of $144.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,203,000 after buying an additional 286,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,143,000 after buying an additional 132,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $323,251,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,208,000 after buying an additional 148,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,534,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

