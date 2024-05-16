Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Trading Up 5%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $23.01. Approximately 190,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 248,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RYI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Ryerson Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $822.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In other Ryerson news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 2,593 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $84,324.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Burbach bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 2,593 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $84,324.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,757,000 after acquiring an additional 81,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,258,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,318,000 after acquiring an additional 79,139 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ryerson by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,262,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,793,000 after acquiring an additional 164,447 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ryerson by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 865,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,610,000 after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

