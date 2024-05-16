Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 0.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $285.29 and last traded at $287.00. 1,000,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,368,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.54.

Specifically, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total value of $2,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total transaction of $2,875,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 618,393 shares of company stock worth $179,935,154. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.61.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.85. The firm has a market cap of $277.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

