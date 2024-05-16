Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,621 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE CAT traded down $8.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $351.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.60 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.13.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

