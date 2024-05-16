Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 18,748 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 249,847 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 24,226 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $11,806,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $744,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.60. 1,286,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,940. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

