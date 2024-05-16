Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $2.73 Million in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,266. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.09. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1498 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

