Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $545,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after buying an additional 152,014 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,528,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 873,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,977,000 after buying an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,322,000 after acquiring an additional 204,811 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.14. The stock had a trading volume of 85,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,031. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day moving average is $97.35.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

