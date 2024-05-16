Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $649,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

COWZ stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.23. 1,785,046 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

