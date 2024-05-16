Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New $385,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.82. The company had a trading volume of 395,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,355. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
