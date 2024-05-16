Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New $469,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,983 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.12. 3,479,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,831. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.78. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

