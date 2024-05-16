Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after buying an additional 2,690,769 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after buying an additional 1,547,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $161,097,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $343.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,091. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $248.80 and a 52-week high of $345.18. The company has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.85.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

