Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $38.54. 545,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,692. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

