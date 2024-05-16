Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

IWB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $291.14. 417,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,065. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $291.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

