Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,115 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 432.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.93. 643,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,138. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $53.16.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

