Savvy Advisors Inc. Takes $1.18 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,512. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

