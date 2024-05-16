Savvy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 183,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 191,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 70,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 482,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,651. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

