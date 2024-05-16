Savvy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 687,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,505. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

