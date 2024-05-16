ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CAO Sells $59,216.78 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $59,216.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,689.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ScanSource Stock Performance

ScanSource stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

About ScanSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the third quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ScanSource by 23.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in ScanSource by 3,872.8% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.