ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Director Peter C. Browning Sells 7,490 Shares

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) Director Peter C. Browning sold 7,490 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $347,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,927.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ScanSource Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScanSource

ScanSource Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 10.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth $1,651,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 8.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,245,000 after buying an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

