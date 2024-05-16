ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Director Peter C. Browning Sells 7,490 Shares

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) Director Peter C. Browning sold 7,490 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $347,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,927.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
ScanSource Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
