Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.01

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.01 and last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 116351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,652,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 643.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 563,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 487,578 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 693.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 913,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after buying an additional 798,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $333,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

