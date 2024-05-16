Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $24,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.07. 1,494,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.99. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

