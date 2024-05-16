Scotiabank Boosts Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $56.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Get Realty Income alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $55.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672,505. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 124.2% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 906,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,032,000 after purchasing an additional 502,098 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 57,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 15,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.