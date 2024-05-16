Scotiabank Increases W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target to $60.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.
W. P. Carey Price Performance
Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,971,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,007,000 after acquiring an additional 187,022 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407,289 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,038,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,902,000 after purchasing an additional 43,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,835,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,352,000 after buying an additional 37,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.
W. P. Carey Company Profile
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.
