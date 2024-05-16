Scotiabank Increases W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target to $60.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,139. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,971,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,007,000 after acquiring an additional 187,022 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407,289 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,038,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,902,000 after purchasing an additional 43,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,835,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,352,000 after buying an additional 37,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

