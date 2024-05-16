Scotiabank Lowers Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $65.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $68.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 79,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,428. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 641.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth $27,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

