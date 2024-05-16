SEA (NYSE:SE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SEA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.73.

Get SEA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEA

SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,208,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638,161. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEA will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in SEA by 12,344.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $107,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,327 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of SEA by 17.3% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,510,835 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $66,411,000 after acquiring an additional 222,777 shares during the period. Untitled Investments LP grew its stake in shares of SEA by 56.1% in the third quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 284,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 102,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in SEA by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.