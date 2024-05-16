Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Secure Trust Bank Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of STB stock traded up GBX 40 ($0.50) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 740 ($9.29). 61,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,316. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 683.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 676.96. Secure Trust Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 550 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 756 ($9.50).

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at Secure Trust Bank

In related news, insider David McCreadie acquired 2,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 690 ($8.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.80 ($24,975.89). In related news, insider Rachel Lawrence sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.73), for a total value of £40,643.60 ($51,046.97). Also, insider David McCreadie bought 2,882 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.67) per share, with a total value of £19,885.80 ($24,975.89). Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.