Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.95

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 199827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTTR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Select Water Solutions in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

In other Select Water Solutions news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Select Water Solutions news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $55,229.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,936 shares in the company, valued at $825,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 255,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,715.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,932 shares of company stock worth $529,310. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

