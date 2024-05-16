Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC) Director Frank Daniel Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) Director Frank Daniel sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$290.02, for a total transaction of C$261,018.00.

Shares of SEC stock remained flat at C$290.00 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 372. The firm has a market cap of C$716.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.77. Senvest Capital Inc. has a one year low of C$280.00 and a one year high of C$327.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$290.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$300.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$21.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.55 million during the quarter. Senvest Capital had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.57%.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. The company invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

