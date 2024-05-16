Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.20 and last traded at $58.74. Approximately 2,441,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,237,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.77.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of -345.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

