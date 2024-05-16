Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Future Stock Up 19.8 %
Shares of FUTR traded up GBX 172 ($2.16) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,042 ($13.09). The company had a trading volume of 2,247,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,490. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,108.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. Future has a one year low of GBX 515.50 ($6.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,091 ($13.70). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 663.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 732.42.
About Future
