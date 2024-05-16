Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of FUTR traded up GBX 172 ($2.16) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,042 ($13.09). The company had a trading volume of 2,247,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,490. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,108.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. Future has a one year low of GBX 515.50 ($6.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,091 ($13.70). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 663.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 732.42.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

