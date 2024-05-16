Short Interest in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Rises By 17.1%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,740,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 11,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 5,387 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $83,283.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,607.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $788,886. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 1,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Asana by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth about $164,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
