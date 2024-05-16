Short Interest in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Decreases By 9.3%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the April 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ATXS opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $509.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.81. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATXS shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 49.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 135.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 480,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after buying an additional 1,814,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

