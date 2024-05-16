Short Interest in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Decreases By 7.4%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,440,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 12,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Atossa Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atossa Therapeutics

In other Atossa Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan Finn bought 25,000 shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,269 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

See Also

