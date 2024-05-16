Short Interest in Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Rises By 17.3%

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Barco Price Performance
Barco stock remained flat at $18.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Barco has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $30.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15.
About Barco
