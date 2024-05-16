Short Interest in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Grows By 6.8%

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 830,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.65.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BPMC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $58,156.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,425.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $58,156.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,425.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,123 shares of company stock worth $9,554,679 over the last three months. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BPMC stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,336. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $111.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.