Short Interest in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Drops By 6.0%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,436.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,309.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,176.64. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $638.73 and a 1-year high of $1,438.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 36.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after buying an additional 1,006,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,386,425,000 after buying an additional 170,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

