Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Expands By 17.5%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Canfor Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:CFPZF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.42. 157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,504. Canfor has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $18.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

