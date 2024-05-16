Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Expands By 17.7%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Free Report) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,426 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 9.0 %

EOSEW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.11. 5,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,017. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.