Short Interest in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Rises By 17.5%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,990,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETRN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

ETRN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.65. 6,778,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,145,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.2% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

