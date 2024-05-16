Short Interest in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Rises By 18.0%

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,110,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 12,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gritstone bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Gritstone bio by 78.0% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth $89,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRTS. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Gritstone bio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Gritstone bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Gritstone bio Trading Down 0.7 %

GRTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,661. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.64. Gritstone bio has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 926.13% and a negative return on equity of 232.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gritstone bio will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

