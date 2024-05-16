Short Interest in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Grows By 19.8%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 769,300 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 642,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS traded up $4.85 on Thursday, reaching $619.01. 71,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,889. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $625.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $574.12.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

