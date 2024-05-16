Short Interest in IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Drops By 9.0%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the April 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 152.0 days.
IMI Stock Up 9.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAF traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.70. 524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.
IMI Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IMI
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.