Short Interest in IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Drops By 9.0%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the April 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 152.0 days.

IMI Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAF traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.70. 524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

